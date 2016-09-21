PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 22
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Sept 21 Granite Oil Corp:
* Granite Oil Corp provides operational and guidance update
* Will have increased gas injector well count to 11 up from six at beginning of year
* Co's Q3 production is expected to average about 2,800 bbls/d with current oil production in excess of 3,000 bbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Colonial Pipeline Co said its main gasoline line, Line 1, was safely restarted and returned to service on Wednesday after its biggest leak in nearly two decades squeezed supply and led to increased prices at the pump in the Southeast United States.
Sept 21 Budget cosmetics company ELF Beauty Inc priced its initial public offering (IPO) above expectations on Wednesday, raising $141 million in the United States, according to a person familiar with the matter.