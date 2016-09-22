FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lennar to acquire WCI Communities
September 22, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lennar to acquire WCI Communities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - WCI Communities Inc

* Lennar to acquire WCI Communities

* Transaction gives WCI a total equity value of approximately $643 million and an enterprise value of $809 million.

* WCI Communities Inc says transaction has been approved by boards of both Lennar and WCI

* Merger consideration for each WCI share will be $11.75 in cash, fraction of a share of Lennar class a stock with a value of $11.75

* Transaction has been approved by boards of both Lennar and WCI

* Transaction valued at $23.50 per WCI share

* Transaction will be in form of a merger of WCI and a newly formed Lennar subsidiary

* Deal is structured in a manner intended to cause receipt of Lennar stock as a result of merger not to be a taxable event for WCI stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
