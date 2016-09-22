FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Rite Aid Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rite Aid Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp

* Rite Aid reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $8.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.17 billion

* Q2 same store sales fell 2.5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly retail pharmacy segment revenues were $6.5 billion and decreased 2.4 percent compared to prior year

* Company continues to believe that Rite Aid and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Transaction will close in second half of calendar year 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.