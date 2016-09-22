BRIEF-Rite Aid Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp

* Rite Aid reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $8.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.17 billion

* Q2 same store sales fell 2.5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly retail pharmacy segment revenues were $6.5 billion and decreased 2.4 percent compared to prior year

* Company continues to believe that Rite Aid and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Transaction will close in second half of calendar year 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: