BRIEF-Coca-Cola European Partners reports interim results

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola European Partners PLC

* Cola European Partners reports interim results for the six months ended 1 July 2016

* Cola European Partners PLC - CCEP remains on track to achieve pre-tax savings of EUR 315 million to EUR 340 million through synergies by mid-2019

* Cola European Partners- first-half reported revenue totaled EUR 3.5 billion; first-half diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.74 on a reported basis

* Cola European Partners PLC - affirms full-year 2016 earnings outlook

* Cola European Partners PLC - ccep declares initial quarterly dividend of EUR 0.17 per share

* Cola European Partners PLC - "first-half results reflect continued impact of a soft consumer environment and persistent economic challenges" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CCE.N ]