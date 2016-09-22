FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Coca-Cola European Partners reports interim results
September 22, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola European Partners reports interim results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola European Partners PLC

* Cola European Partners reports interim results for the six months ended 1 July 2016

* Cola European Partners PLC - CCEP remains on track to achieve pre-tax savings of EUR 315 million to EUR 340 million through synergies by mid-2019

* Cola European Partners- first-half reported revenue totaled EUR 3.5 billion; first-half diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.74 on a reported basis

* Cola European Partners PLC - affirms full-year 2016 earnings outlook

* Cola European Partners PLC - ccep declares initial quarterly dividend of EUR 0.17 per share

* Cola European Partners PLC - "first-half results reflect continued impact of a soft consumer environment and persistent economic challenges" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CCE.N ]

