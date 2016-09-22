FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Omnova's qrtly profit misses estimates, sales fall 7.3 pct
September 22, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Omnova's qrtly profit misses estimates, sales fall 7.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Omnova Solutions Continues Year

* Over-Year earnings growth in 2016 third quarter, led by increased volumes of over 6% in performance chemicals' specialty businesses

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 sales fell 7.3 percent to $195.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eps and adjusted EPS for Q3 of 2016 were negatively impacted due to country-wide labor strikes in France earlier in quarter

* Continues to expect 2016 to be another year of growth in adjusted earnings per diluted share

* EPS and adjusted EPS for Q3 of 2016 were negatively impacted by approximately $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

