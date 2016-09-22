BRIEF-Cisco, Salesforce announce global strategic alliance

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc :
* Cisco and Salesforce announce global strategic alliance
* Collaboration integrations are expected to be available in second half of 2017
* IOT integrations are expected to be available in second half of 2017 and pricing will be announced at that time
* Cos to develop,market solutions that join Cisco's collaboration, IOT,contact center platforms with Salesforce sales cloud, IOT cloud,service cloud
* Integrations between Cisco's unified contact center enterprise,Salesforce's service cloud are available Thursday through Salesforce AppExchange