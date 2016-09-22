FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Cisco, Salesforce announce global strategic alliance
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cisco, Salesforce announce global strategic alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc :

* Cisco and Salesforce announce global strategic alliance

* Collaboration integrations are expected to be available in second half of 2017

* IOT integrations are expected to be available in second half of 2017 and pricing will be announced at that time

* Cos to develop,market solutions that join Cisco's collaboration, IOT,contact center platforms with Salesforce sales cloud, IOT cloud,service cloud

* Integrations between Cisco's unified contact center enterprise,Salesforce's service cloud are available Thursday through Salesforce AppExchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
