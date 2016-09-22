BRIEF-Targa Resources Partners announces $800 mln offering of senior notes

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Partners LP

* Targa Resources Partners LP announces $800 million offering of senior notes

* Targa Resources Partners LP says partnership expects senior notes will be issued in two separate series, maturing in 2025 and 2027, respectively

* Intends to use net proceeds to fund three concurrent cash tender offers

