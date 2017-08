Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canon U.S.A.

* Canon U.S.A. announces equity investment in T2 Biosystems Inc

* Has purchased approximately $40 million of T2 biosystems stock at closing market price of $6.56 in a private placement

* Says investment results in Canon's ownership of approximately 19.9 percent of T2 Biosystems

* Seymour Liebman , EVP, chief administrative officer and general counsel, Canon U.S.A Inc will join T2 Biosystems board of directors