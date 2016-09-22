FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces additional C$150 mln offering
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces additional C$150 mln offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - First Capital Realty Inc :

* First Capital Realty announces an additional C$150 million offering of 3.604% Series T senior unsecured debentures

* Additional debentures were sold at $102.431 per $100 principal amount plus accrued interest

* Debentures carry a coupon rate of 3.604% per annum and will mature on May 6, 2026

* Net proceeds will be used to partially fund capital requirements in connection with recently announced acquisitions

* Net proceeds will be used also to repay amounts outstanding on company's senior unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

