FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Yahoo says information associated with at least 500 mln user accounts stolen
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yahoo says information associated with at least 500 mln user accounts stolen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc

* An important message to yahoo users on security

* Yahoo is notifying potentially affected users and has taken steps to secure their accounts

* Yahoo Inc Says Investigation Has Found No Evidence That State Sponsored actor is currently in Yahoo's network

* Yahoo is working closely with law enforcement on the matter

* Yahoo Inc says "is also recommending that users who haven't changed their passwords since 2014 do so"

* Steps to secure accounts include invalidating unencrypted security questions and answers so that they cannot be used to access an account

* Steps to secure accounts also include asking potentially affected users to change their passwords

* Account information stolen may have included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords

* Yahoo Inc says Yahoo believes that information associated with at least 500 million user accounts was stolen

* Recent investigation by yahoo has confirmed that a copy of certain user account information was stolen from network in late 2014

* Encourages users to review their online accounts for suspicious activity

* Ongoing investigation suggests stolen information did not include unprotected passwords, payment card data, or bank account information

* Encourages users to change their password and security questions and answers for any other accounts

* Yahoo asks users to consider using yahoo account key, a authentication tool that eliminates need to use a password altogether

* User account information was stolen from company's network in late 2014 by what it believes is a "state-sponsored actor"

* Account information stolen, in some cases, may have included encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.