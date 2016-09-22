BRIEF-Uniqure announces management and board changes

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Uniqure NV

* Uniqure announces management and board changes

* Says CEO Daniel Soland resigned

* Following Soland’s resignation, company’s board of directors currently consists of seven members

* Says Matthew Kapusta appointed interim CEO

* Kapusta will continue to serve as CFO

* Says in addition, Philip Astley-Sparke has been elected unanimously by board to serve as its chairman

* “elected not to initiate a search process for a permanent CEO” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: