BRIEF-Uniqure announces management and board changes
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 8:25 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Uniqure announces management and board changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Uniqure NV

* Uniqure announces management and board changes

* Says CEO Daniel Soland resigned

* Following Soland’s resignation, company’s board of directors currently consists of seven members

* Says Matthew Kapusta appointed interim CEO

* Kapusta will continue to serve as CFO

* Says in addition, Philip Astley-Sparke has been elected unanimously by board to serve as its chairman

* “elected not to initiate a search process for a permanent CEO” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

