a year ago
BRIEF-First Bancorp says reports early termination of all FDIC loss share agreements
September 22, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Bancorp says reports early termination of all FDIC loss share agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - First Bancorp

* First bancorp reports the early termination of all fdic loss share agreements

* Says loss share agreements were related to two failed bank acquisitions from 2009 and 2011

* First bancorp expects to record a pretax expense of approximately $5.7 million this quarter

* Expects there to be a positive impact on future earnings as a result of elimination of fdic indemnification asset expense

* First bank paid $2.0 million to fdic and all rights and obligations related to payments under agreements were terminated

* Says first bank entered into an agreement with fdic that terminates all loss share agreements between first bank and fdic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
