a year ago
BRIEF-Targa Resources prices upsizes $1 billion offering of senior notes
September 22, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Targa Resources prices upsizes $1 billion offering of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Partners Lp

* Targa Resources Partners LP prices upsized $1 billion offering of senior notes and increases maximum aggregate purchase price for concurrent tender offers

* 2027 notes accrue interest at a rate of 5.375 percent per annum and mature on February 1, 2027 and were priced at par

* Targa Resources Partners LP says notes consisting of $500.0 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025 and $500.0 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027

* 2025 notes accrue interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum and mature on February 1, 2025 and were priced at par

* Partnership intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund three previously announced concurrent cash tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
