Sept 22 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc :

* Priced offering of $750 million aggregate amount of 6.75 pct senior notes due 2024 and $500 million aggregate amount of 7.00 pct senior notes due 2026

* Intends to use proceeds to fund transfer of assets in connection with co's plan to separate into two stand-alone, publicly traded companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: