a year ago
BRIEF-CVB Financial and Valley Commerce Bancorp announce merger
September 22, 2016 / 11:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CVB Financial and Valley Commerce Bancorp announce merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cvb Financial Corp:

* CVB Financial Corp and Valley Commerce Bancorp announce merger

* Valley Commerce Bancorp shareholders receive cash and stock in transaction, as well as a special cash dividend paid prior to close

* Upon completion of merger, valley business bank will operate as citizens business bank

* Merger agreement provides for VCBP to pay a special dividend to its shareholders conditioned upon VCBP's equity

* VCBP shareholders would hold, in aggregate, about 1.8% of CVBF's outstanding common stock following merger

* Expects transaction to result in modest earnings accretion in 2017

* Estimates tangible book value dilution at close of approximately 1% to be earned back within three years

* Will acquire Valley Commerce Bancorp Holding Company for valley business bank, with $416 million in assets as of June 30, 2016

* Boards of directors of Valley Commerce Bancorp, Valley Business Bank, CVBF and citizens business bank have approved transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

