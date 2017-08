BRIEF-Endo International names Paul Campanelli CEO

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Endo International PLC :

* Endo names Paul Campanelli president and chief executive officer

* Company affirms Q3 and full year 2016 financial guidance

* Campanelli succeeds Rajiv De Silva, who has stepped down as president, CEO and a member of board

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $864.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.56, revenue view $3.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S