a year ago
BRIEF-Santander Consumer USA Holdings provides update on filings
September 23, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Santander Consumer USA Holdings provides update on filings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. provides update on filings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Audit committee of board concluded these financial statements and disclosures should no longer be relied upon

* No material impact expected to net cash from operating, investing or financing activities

* Preliminary Q2 2016 provision for credit losses of $511 million

* To restate financial statements for FY 2013, 2014 and 2015, and quarters within 2014 and 2015, Q1 of 2016

* Expected cumulative impact of errors is increase to total equity of about 1%, as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

