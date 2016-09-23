BRIEF-USG Corporation announces leadership transition

Sept 23 (Reuters) - USG Corporation
* USG Corporation announces leadership transition
* Jennifer F. Scanlon to succeed Metcalf as president and chief executive officer
* Steven F. Leer to transition to non-executive chairman of board
* James S. Metcalf to retire as chairman, president and chief executive officer, effective october 31, 2016
* James S. Metcalf will retire as chairman of board, president and chief executive officer (ceo), effective oct. 31, 2016