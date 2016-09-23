FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-USG Corporation announces leadership transition
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-USG Corporation announces leadership transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - USG Corporation

* USG Corporation announces leadership transition

* Jennifer F. Scanlon to succeed Metcalf as president and chief executive officer

* Steven F. Leer to transition to non-executive chairman of board

* USG Corporation announces leadership transition

* James S. Metcalf to retire as chairman, president and chief executive officer, effective october 31, 2016

* James S. Metcalf will retire as chairman of board, president and chief executive officer (ceo), effective oct. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [USG.N ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
