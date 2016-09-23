FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Femsa to acquire Vonpar in brazil
September 23, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Femsa to acquire Vonpar in brazil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Femsa Sab De Cv

* Coca-Cola Femsa reaches an agreement to acquire Vonpar in Brazil

* Deal for aggregate enterprise value of r$3,578 million and an approximate equity value of r$3,508 million

* Cola Femsa Sab de CV- of equity value of approximately r$3,508 million; Spal will pay an amount of approximately r$1,730 million in cash at closing

* Cola Femsa Sab De CV - transactions referred above have been approved by board of directors of Coca-cola Femsa

* Cola Femsa Sab De CV - deal will increase volume in Brazil by 25 percent

* Cola Femsa-co's Brazilian unit, Spal Industria Brasileira de Bebidas s.a. Reached agreement with shareholders of Vonpar to acquire 100% of Vonpar

* Estimated amount of synergies to be captured from deal in next 18 to 24 months is about r$65 million at ebitda level

* Coca-Cola Femsa will also seek approval of Coca-Cola company for this acquisition

* Cola Femsa Sab De CV - Spal will pay at deal closing r$688 million in cash

* Cola Femsa Sab De CV - transactions will positively impact combined operations going forward

* Cola Femsa Sab-at closing, Spal to issue a 3-year promissory note denominated,payable in cash in Brazilian reals for r$1,090 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

