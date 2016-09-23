FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-eFuture Holding enters into definitive merger agreement with Shiji(Hong Kong) Ltd
September 23, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-eFuture Holding enters into definitive merger agreement with Shiji(Hong Kong) Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - eFuture Holding Inc

* eFuture Holding Inc. enters into definitive merger agreement

* Deal for US$6.42 per share

* Transactions will be financed by equity capital of parent and its affiliates

* Shiji (Hong Kong) Ltd agreed to vote all shares beneficially owned by it in favor of authorization and approval of merger agreement and merger

* Special committee of independent directors unanimously approved merger agreement

* Transactions will result in company becoming a privately-held company

* Shiji (Hong Kong) Limited beneficially owns shares representing about 52.24% of total voting power of outstanding shares of co

* Entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Shiji (Hong Kong) Limited and eFuture CI Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

