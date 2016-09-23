BRIEF-Oshkosh sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.40

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp
* Oshkosh raises estimates for fiscal 2016 and delivers positive outlook for fiscal 2017 at analyst day
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.85 to $3.00
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.40
* Sees fiscal 2016 revenues of $6.1 billion to $6.2 billion
* Expects EPS impact of the restructuring charges in fiscal 2016 will be $0.23
* Updated estimates for fiscal 2016 as a result of expected higher deliveries of M-ATVS in company's defense segment
* Sees fiscal 2017 revenues of $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion
* Fiscal 2016 adjusted results exclude expected restructuring charges of $27.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: