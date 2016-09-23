FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Oshkosh sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.40
September 23, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oshkosh sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp

* Oshkosh raises estimates for fiscal 2016 and delivers positive outlook for fiscal 2017 at analyst day

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.85 to $3.00

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.40

* Sees fiscal 2016 revenues of $6.1 billion to $6.2 billion

* Expects EPS impact of the restructuring charges in fiscal 2016 will be $0.23

* Updated estimates for fiscal 2016 as a result of expected higher deliveries of M-ATVS in company's defense segment

* Sees fiscal 2017 revenues of $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion

* Fiscal 2016 adjusted results exclude expected restructuring charges of $27.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
