a year ago
BRIEF-Domtar Optimizing Fluff Pulp Production, Streamlining Plymouth Mill Operations
September 23, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Domtar Corp

* Domtar optimizing fluff pulp production, streamlining Plymouth mill operations

* Restructuring, which is expected to be completed by mid-2017, includes permanent closure of small pulp dryer and idling of related assets

* Streamlining process will also right-size mill to an annualized production target of approximately 380,000 metric tons of fluff pulp

* Restructuring results in workforce reduction of approximately 100 positions

* Plymouth mill will continue to produce Lighthouse Fluff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

