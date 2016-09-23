BRIEF-Domtar Optimizing Fluff Pulp Production, Streamlining Plymouth Mill Operations

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Domtar Corp
* Domtar optimizing fluff pulp production, streamlining Plymouth mill operations
* Restructuring, which is expected to be completed by mid-2017, includes permanent closure of small pulp dryer and idling of related assets
* Streamlining process will also right-size mill to an annualized production target of approximately 380,000 metric tons of fluff pulp
* Restructuring results in workforce reduction of approximately 100 positions
* Plymouth mill will continue to produce Lighthouse Fluff