BRIEF-Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United provide update on concurrent financing in connection with proposed business combination

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Anthem United

* Anthem United -Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United provide update on concurrent financing in connection with proposed business combination

* Anthem United -Concurrent financing comprises non-brokered private placement financing of subscription receipts at CDN$2.00 per subscription receipt

* Anthem United -Lowell Copper , Anthem United agreed to increase concurrent financing from up to CDN$40 million to up to CDN$55 million

* Anthem United -Additional proceeds from concurrent financing to be used to take advantage of potential acquisition opportunities Source text :