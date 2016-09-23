FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United provide update on concurrent financing in connection with proposed business combination
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United provide update on concurrent financing in connection with proposed business combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Anthem United

* Anthem United -Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United provide update on concurrent financing in connection with proposed business combination

* Anthem United -Concurrent financing comprises non-brokered private placement financing of subscription receipts at CDN$2.00 per subscription receipt

* Anthem United -Lowell Copper , Anthem United agreed to increase concurrent financing from up to CDN$40 million to up to CDN$55 million

* Anthem United -Additional proceeds from concurrent financing to be used to take advantage of potential acquisition opportunities Source text :

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
