a year ago
BRIEF-Vecima reports 5 pct jump in qrtly revenue
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
September 26, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vecima reports 5 pct jump in qrtly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Vecima Reports Q4 And Fiscal 2016 Year

* End results

* Sees FY 2017 sales C$85 million to C$95 million

* Qtrly revenue $24.4 million versus $23.2 million

* Sees 2017 gross margins in range of 54% to 58%

* Vecima Networks Inc says with industry in transition expect demand for legacy products to slow in fiscal 2017

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $23 million and $28 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
