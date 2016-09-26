BRIEF-Vecima reports 5 pct jump in qrtly revenue

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Vecima Reports Q4 And Fiscal 2016 Year

* End results

* Sees FY 2017 sales C$85 million to C$95 million

* Qtrly revenue $24.4 million versus $23.2 million

* Sees 2017 gross margins in range of 54% to 58%

* Vecima Networks Inc says with industry in transition expect demand for legacy products to slow in fiscal 2017

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $23 million and $28 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15