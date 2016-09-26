BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods reports Q1 loss per share $0.64

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Cal-maine Foods Inc :

* Cal-Maine foods reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.64

* Q1 sales $239.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $274.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Our results for Q1 of fiscal 2017 reflect a disappointing shell egg market"

* Did not pay dividend with respect to Q4 of fiscal 2016 and will not pay a dividend for Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Expect shell egg supply will continue to grow through calendar 2016