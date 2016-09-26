FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports Q4 loss per share $1.80
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports Q4 loss per share $1.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc

* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides fiscal 2017 outlook

* Qtrly total net revenue $179.9 million versus $162.1 million; qtrly loss per share $1.80

* Sees 2017 resort net revenue $1.7 million

* Sees 2017 resort EBITDA margin 29.7%

* Sees 2016 resort net revenue $ 1.6 million

* Expect resort EBITDA margin to be approximately 29.7% in fiscal 2017, using midpoint of guidance range

* Sees 2016 resort EBITDA margin 28.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
