a year ago
BRIEF-Natus medical sees Q3 2016 revenue $89 mln to $91 mln
September 26, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Natus medical sees Q3 2016 revenue $89 mln to $91 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc :

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $89 million to $91 million

* Natus enters into agreement to acquire gn otometrics; provides Q3 revenue update

* Updated its Q3 2016 revenue guidance to $89 million to $91 million compared to previous guidance of $97 million to $98 million

* Majority of expected Q3 revenue shortfall is due to voluntary ship hold co placed on certain products produced in seattle facility

* Expect Otometrics to be accretive to 2017 earnings with a NON-GAAP contribution operating margin goal for year of 10%, 2018 goal of 20%

* Remaining Q3 revenue shortfall is primarily due to lower demand in international markets

* Updates q3 revenue guidance

* Expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to NON-GAAP earnings

* Deal for $145 million

* Natus will use offshore cash and proceeds from this credit line to fund acquisition

* Natus medical inc says has entered into a $150 million revolving credit agreement with JP Morgan Chase, n.a. And Citibank, n.a

* Says with addition of Otometrics, anticipate Natus revenue in 2017 will reach $500 million

* Q3 revenue view $97.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

