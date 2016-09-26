FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carnival corporation & plc reports record third quarter earnings
September 26, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carnival corporation & plc reports record third quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp

* Carnival corporation & plc reports record third quarter earnings

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.93

* Q3 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.06 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.59

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.33 to $3.37

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 3.5 percent

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.92

* Continues to expect full year 2016 net revenue yields to be up approximately 3.5 percent compared to prior year, on a constant currency basis

* "since june, booking volumes for first half of next year are lower than prior year, as there is less inventory remaining for sale"

* Q4 constant currency net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD (Available Lower Berth Day)are expected to be higher by about 1 percent compared to prior year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.35, revenue view $16.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At this time, cumulative advance bookings for first half of next year are ahead of prior year at considerably higher prices

* Since June, booking volumes for first half of next year are lower than prior year

* Continues to expect FY net cruise costs excluding fuel per albd to be up about 1.5 percent compared to prior year, on a constant currency basis

* "we are well on track to deliver nearly 25 percent earnings growth in 2016"

* Says Q4 constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be up approximately 3 percent compared to prior year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
