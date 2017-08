Sept 26 (Reuters) - Perisson Petroleum Corp :

* Perisson Petroleum Corporation announces proposed equity financing

* Proposing to complete non-brokered private placement of common shares at price of CDN$0.50/share for proceeds of up to USD$2 million

* Intends to use proceeds to continue plan for acquisition of oil and gas properties in Western Canada Sedimentary basin