a year ago
BRIEF-Teck submits regulatory application for Quebrada Blanca phase 2 project in Chile
September 26, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Teck submits regulatory application for Quebrada Blanca phase 2 project in Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd :

* Teck submits regulatory application for Quebrada Blanca phase 2

* Updated feasibility study including capital and operating cost estimates for project is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2017

* Says submitted social and environmental impact assessment (SEIA) for its Quebrada Blanca phase 2 project in Northern Chile

* Given timeline of regulatory process, decision is not expected before mid-2018

* Says project optimization work currently underway targets capital costs of project in range of US$4.5 to $5 billion

* QB phase 2 expected to have annual production capacity of over 8,000 tonnes of molybdenum in concentrate for first 10 years of mine life

* Qb phase 2 expected to have annual production capacity of over 250,000 tonnes of copper for first 10 years of mine life

* Decision with respect to development of QB phase 2 project in Chile not expected before 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

