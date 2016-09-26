BRIEF-Maxim Power Corp. Enters into settlement agreement with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Maxim Power Corp

* Maxim Power Corp. Enters into settlement agreement with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

* Maxim Power Corp- Agreement resolves three investigations conducted by FERC office of enforcement

* Maxim Power Corp- Got approving of settlement agreement that resolves , closes matters alleged in staff notice of alleged violations issued in November 2014

* Maxim Power Corp- Says agreed to make settlement payments of U.S. $4.0 million for a civil penalty and U.S. $4 million in disgorgement Source text :