Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp

* Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. Announces public offering of common units

* Says offering 21.0 million common units

* Intends to use net proceeds to fund a portion of purchase price for deal with Vitol