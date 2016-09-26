BRIEF-Medical Properties Trust announces public offering of 33.5 mln shares

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Medical Properties Trust Inc

* Medical properties trust announces public offering of 33,500,000 shares of common stock

* Intends to use net proceeds to partially fund acquisition of a portfolio of assets from steward health care system llc

* Intends to use net proceeds to partially fund portion of acquisition of assets from affiliates of median kliniken s.à.r.l.

* Offering is not conditioned upon successful completion of steward or median acquisitions