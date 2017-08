Sept 26 (Reuters) - Rosetta Genomics Ltd

* Rosetta genomics reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue rose 23 percent to $2.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.15 excluding items

* "in q3 we expect approximately 300 reveal orders with gross billings of approximately $900,000" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: