Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thor Industries Inc

* Thor announces record results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $1.57 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $1.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2017

* Q4 consolidated recreational vehicle (RV) backlogs more than doubled to $1.20 billion versus 2015 Q4