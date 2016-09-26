FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hain Celestial receives lender limited waiver and extension of credit facility
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hain Celestial receives lender limited waiver and extension of credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group

* Hain Celestial receives lender limited waiver and extension of credit facility

* Hain Celestial Group Inc says received a limited waiver and extension of certain obligation under its unsecured credit facility from its lenders

* Limited waiver regarding delivery of FY 2016 financial statements and, if necessary, its Q1 fiscal year 2017 financial statements until Dec 27, 2016

* Unsecured $1 billion credit facility is scheduled to mature in Dec 2019

* Unsecured $1 billion credit facility may be increased by additional $350 million provided certain conditions are met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
