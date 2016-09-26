FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Mam Software reports Q4 EPS $0.12
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mam Software reports Q4 EPS $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mam Software Group Inc

* Mam software reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue rose 6.3 percent to $8.4 million

* For 2017, expected decrease in adjusted ebitda primarily result of additional investment in support staff and research and development related to launch of vast online

* Mam software group inc says company's expectations for fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda is in range of $4.1 million to $4.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
