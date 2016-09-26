BRIEF-Newcastle announces new executive leadership team

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Newcastle

* Growth will be fueled by receipt of approximately $110 million Legacy Real Estate debt repayment

* Growth will be fueled by receipt of approximately $110 million Legacy Real Estate Debt repayment

* Says appointment of Sarah L. Watterson as chief executive officer and president

* Appointment of Lawrence Goodfield, JR as chief financial officer

* On September 23, 2016, Newcastle received $110 million in repayment of a Legacy Real Estate loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: