a year ago
BRIEF-Newcastle announces new executive leadership team
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
September 26, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newcastle announces new executive leadership team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Newcastle

* Growth will be fueled by receipt of approximately $110 million Legacy Real Estate debt repayment

* Growth will be fueled by receipt of approximately $110 million Legacy Real Estate Debt repayment

* Says appointment of Sarah L. Watterson as chief executive officer and president

* Appointment of Lawrence Goodfield, JR as chief financial officer

* On September 23, 2016, Newcastle received $110 million in repayment of a Legacy Real Estate loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
