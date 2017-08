Sept 27 (Reuters) - NetEase, Inc:

* Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase renew operation agreement in china

* Agreement includes Blizzard's world of Warcraft, Starcraft II, Diablo III, Hearthstone, Heroes of Storm, Overwatch, new content for these games

* Blizzard entertainment, inc. And co jointly announced extension of their collaboration in mainland china to january 2020