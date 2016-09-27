BRIEF-Josef Mandelbaum to step down as CEO of Perion
* Says board of directors has begun a search for company's next CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 27 Nano Dimension Ltd:
* Nano dimension ltd. Raises $12m in public offering of american depositary shares
* National securities corporation, unit of national holdings corp is acting as sole book running manager for offering
* Announced pricing of its public offering of 1.8 million american depository shares at a price of $6.50 per ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board of directors has begun a search for company's next CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 27 Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc , said on Tuesday it launched Google Station in India, a service that aims to deepen its reach across the country, as the search giant seeks to bring more people on to its Google platform.
Sept 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 44 points on Tuesday, or as much as 0.7 percent, according to financial bookmakers, with futures also up 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.