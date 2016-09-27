BRIEF-Nokia expands router deal with China Unicom
* says Nokia is expanding its partnership with China Unicom for the high-end core router CR-B for three continuous years
Sept 27 Perion Network Ltd :
* Josef Mandelbaum to step down as CEO of Perion
* Says board of directors has begun a search for company's next CEO
MUMBAI, Sept 27 Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc , said on Tuesday it launched Google Station in India, a service that aims to deepen its reach across the country, as the search giant seeks to bring more people on to its Google platform.
Sept 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 44 points on Tuesday, or as much as 0.7 percent, according to financial bookmakers, with futures also up 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.