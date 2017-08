Sept 27 (Reuters) - EdR :

* Announces Leasing Results For 2016-2017 lease term

* Same-Community portfolio of 27,537 beds opened 2016-2017 lease term 96.7% occupied with rate growth of 3.4%

* Reiterates existing guidance for full year 2016 core ffo per share/unit of $1.73 to $1.79