BRIEF-Isoray to pay $3.5 mln to settle shareholder litigation

Sept 27 (Reuters) - IsoRay Inc :

* Isoray, Inc enters into agreement to settle class action shareholder litigation

* Entered into stipulation of settlement pursuant to which co, former CEO agreed to settle consolidated securities class action litigation

* Defendants have agreed to settlement to eliminate uncertainty, distraction, burden, and expense of further litigation

* Payment of $3.54 million will be made for benefit of settlement class, which Isoray expects to be funded entirely by insurance carriers