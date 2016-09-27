FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Independence realty trust says offering 25 mln common shares
September 27, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Independence realty trust says offering 25 mln common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Independence Realty Trust Inc

* Says offering 25.0 million common shares

* Announces public offering of common stock

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay in full company's $40.0 million senior secured term loan facility

* Also intends to use net proceeds from offering to pay $43.0 million for previously-announced internalization of co's management

* Any remaining proceeds will be used to repay outstanding borrowings under co's $325 million senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

