BRIEF-Independence realty trust says offering 25 mln common shares

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Independence Realty Trust Inc

* Says offering 25.0 million common shares

* Announces public offering of common stock

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay in full company's $40.0 million senior secured term loan facility

* Also intends to use net proceeds from offering to pay $43.0 million for previously-announced internalization of co's management

* Any remaining proceeds will be used to repay outstanding borrowings under co's $325 million senior secured credit facility