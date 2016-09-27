FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics reports additional positive data from Phase 2 clinical trial of SAGE-547

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc :

* Sage reports additional positive data on secondary endpoints from Phase 2 clinical trial of SAGE-547 in severe postpartum depression at The Marcé Society for Perinatal Mental Health Biennial Scientific Meeting

* SAGE-547 was found to be generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported during treatment and follow-up periods.

* Top-Line results from two trials are expected in 2017.

* Secondary endpoints showed significant difference in improvement from baseline for SAGE-547 compared to placebo over 3 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
