BRIEF-FactSet Q4 earnings per share $3.55

Sept 27 (Reuters) - FactSet Research Systems Inc

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.69 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $3.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports revenue growth of 9.7 percent, adjusted EPS up 11.9 percent in fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 revenue $287.3 million

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.68 to $1.72

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.62 to $1.66

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $286 million to $292 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $292.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: