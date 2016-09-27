FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mmenta Pharmaceuticals to regain global development and commercialization rights to M923

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. :

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals to regain global development and commercialization rights to M923, a proposed biosimilar of HUMIRA (adalimumab), through termination of collaboration agreement with Baxalta, now part of Shire

* Agreement to terminate 12 months following notice; Shire will continue to be obligated to fund M923 program till termination

* Co expects top-line results of current phase 3 trial of M923 in late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

