Sept 27 (Reuters) - Briacell Therapeutics Corp

* BioNap consulting's Jason Napodano issues an update on BriaCell Therapeutics Corp

* Expects to initiate a phase I/IIa program with BriaVax in Q4 of 2016

* Says BriaCell is currently completing final stages of manufacturing of vaccine for clinical study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: