Sept 27 (Reuters) - Neogen Corp

* Neogen reports 12% revenue increase

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenues for Q1 of 2017 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31, were $83.6 million a 12% increase compared to revenues of $74.8 million last year

* Q1 revenue view $86.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S