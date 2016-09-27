BRIEF-American Express' board amended co's by-laws effective immediately
* On Sept 26 board amended company's by-laws, effective immediately, to implement a proxy access by-law, among other amendments
Sept 27 Rye Patch Gold Corp :
* Provides an update on the Florida Canyon mine re-start
* Construction of phase-1 leach pad is currently on schedule and under its $8MM budget
* Pad is 100 acres ponds and piping will be completed with ore anticipated to be placed on pad by end of November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UberEats plans to enter 22 new countries, job listings show
Sept 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as weak oil prices weighed on energy stocks amid fading hopes of a deal to limit oversupply.